PM Modi tells Bill Gates why he called for clanging utensils in Covid pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interaction with philanthropist Bill Gates recalled his government's fight against the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates interact with each other while discussing various crucial topics, in New Delhi on Friday.(ANI)

On March 22, 2020, people from across the country clapped and clanged utensils to express solidarity with health and emergency services officials who were tirelessly working in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Do remember, 5 PM this evening for 5 minutes... Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19. #JantaCurfew,” the prime minister's post on X read that day.



On Friday, PM Modi recalled how he diligently followed all the Covid-19 protocols in public to gain people's trust.

"I followed all Covid-19 protocols publicly to gain people's trust. I made clarion calls to clap, clang utensils, light lamps despite some ridicule. It was crucial for me to unite everyone in this fight. Once the intent was set on protecting themselves and others around, it turned into a mass movement," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Prime Minister Modi said that when he advised people to wear masks, they listened and reminded each other.

"It transformed into a people's movement. Because in a democracy, force isn't the answer. In a democracy, people need to be convinced, educated and taken along. In democracy education and collaboration drive progress," Modi said.

“This strategy played a significant role in the success of our vaccination campaign where the people did not resist,” Modi added



He highlighted that financial challenge was significant due to vaccine research costs. "I also built people's faith by being among the first to get vaccinated along with my 95-year-old mother getting the vaccine publicly. I led by example and gained people's trust that this could save their lives," the prime minister said.