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PM Modi thanks Qatar Amir for condolences after Ras Laffan explosion

Modi and Al Thani spoke by phone on Tuesday, when the two sides reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of their citizens

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 11:07 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his condolences on the death of 12 Indian nationals in an explosion and fire at the Ras Laffan energy complex.

PM Modi also said on social media that the two sides “stand in solidarity with each other”.

Modi and Al Thani spoke by phone on Tuesday, when the two sides reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of their citizens. Modi also said on social media that the two sides “stand in solidarity with each other”.

Twelve Indian nationals were among 13 people killed, and several others were among the 66 injured, in the explosion and fire at Qatar’s massive Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas complex on Sunday evening.

“I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar,” Modi said in his social media post. “We both share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
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