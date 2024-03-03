 PM Modi to attend Pokhran wargame showcasing indigenous capabilities | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Modi to attend Pokhran wargame showcasing indigenous capabilities

PM Modi to attend Pokhran wargame showcasing indigenous capabilities

ByShishir Gupta
Mar 03, 2024 08:15 AM IST

It is understood that for ‘Bharat Shakti’, the war game will test the efficacy of Indian-made platforms and network-centric systems.

New Delhi: On the eve of the notification of the 2024 General Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the war game ‘Bharat Shakti’ in Pokhran in Rajasthan on March 12 with the exercise only involving indigenously developed weapons platforms and systems. The war game will be attended by the top brass of the tri-services including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.

PM Modi on Arjun tank in Pokhran (file photo)
PM Modi on Arjun tank in Pokhran (file photo)

As a showcase for his ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ concept, Prime Minister Modi is expected to exhort the military leadership to develop tactics-led revolution in military affairs that is India-centric and specific to the Indian geography and security threats to Bharat.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

It is understood that for ‘Bharat Shakti’, the war game will test the efficacy of Indian-made platforms and network-centric systems. While the Indian Army is 100 per cent indigenized, work is on to achieve indigenization in the technology-centric Indian Air Force and Indian Navy in the areas of submarine construction and aircraft engine manufacturing.

The exercise will also test the resilience and integrity of indigenous communication systems and networks to ensure that the enemy cannot hack into them during hostile conditions. This apart, the entire focus of the ‘Bharat Shakti’ exercise will be synergy among the three services which often tend to operate within their own silos. On display will be Tejas fighter aircraft, K-9 artillery guns, indigenous drones, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers and short-range missiles.

Since PM Modi’s clarion call for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the three services have been focused on developing technologies like secure mobile telephony developed by the Indian Army. Even though the secure mobile is based on a private Indian operator and imported phone devices, all the calls are totally encrypted and have been tested for resilience by the three services. The phone has been tested against hacking and is currently being used by the top brass of the three services as a pilot project. All the indigenous network-centric systems will be used at the war game with PM Modi interacting with the top brass to further enhance the lethality of Indian armed forces.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Narendra Modi Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On