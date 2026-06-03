PM Modi to become India's longest-serving elected PM on June 10, surpass Nehru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to become India’s longest continuously serving democratically elected prime minister on June 10, overtaking the record held by independent India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waits before the arrival of Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing for a meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (AFP)

Modi, who first took oath as prime minister on May 26, 2014, will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office on June 10. This will surpass Nehru’s record of 4,398 days, which spanned from May 13, 1952, when he took oath after India’s first general elections, until his death on May 27, 1964.

The milestone marks another landmark in Modi’s political career. He had already overtaken former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s longest uninterrupted tenure on July 25, 2025. Gandhi served continuously as prime minister from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977 — a period of 4,077 days.

The record comes against the backdrop of a dramatically transformed India. When Nehru led the country in its early years after Independence, India’s population stood at around 34 crore. By the time Modi assumed office in 2014, the population had crossed 131 crore and has since risen to over 146 crore.

The scale of India’s democracy has also expanded significantly over the decades. While 53 political parties contested the country’s first general election in 1951-52, the number rose to 464 in 2014 and reached 744 in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The electorate, which stood at around 17 crore voters during the first general election, had grown to more than 83 crore voters by 2014.

Political conditions during the two eras were markedly different. Nehru presided over a Congress-dominated political landscape, with the party winning 364 of 489 Lok Sabha seats in the 1952 elections. Modi, by contrast, has governed amid a far more fragmented and competitive political environment marked by strong regional parties and coalition dynamics across states.

Modi is also the first non-Congress prime minister to complete two consecutive full-majority terms and the first prime minister since Nehru to win three consecutive Lok Sabha elections as the incumbent leader.

During his tenure, India has witnessed significant expansion in higher education and healthcare institutions. The number of IITs increased from 16 to 23, IIMs from 13 to 21, and AIIMS institutions from seven to 23 between 2014 and 2026.

The governance environment has also undergone a profound transformation. Nehru governed in an era without private television channels, social media or instant digital communication. Modi’s tenure has unfolded under round-the-clock scrutiny from television networks, digital platforms and social media users.

The upcoming milestone adds to Modi’s growing list of longevity records in public office. Earlier this year, he became India’s longest-serving elected head of government when his combined tenure as Gujarat chief minister and prime minister crossed 8,930 days.

As he crosses the 4,399-day mark on June 10, Modi will formally become the longest continuously serving democratically elected prime minister in India’s history, surpassing a record that had remained unbroken for more than six decades.