PM Modi to chair in-person Union Cabinet meeting today after more than a year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the first Union Cabinet meet today, the first physical meeting in almost a year. The meeting set to start at 11am will witness the Cabinet come together for an offline gathering for the first time since April of last year when the coronavirus pandemic started.

The Union Cabinet has been meeting regularly since April via video conferencing. PTI reported that the Union Cabinet has decided to meet in person because of the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, which will begin from July 19. The session will continue for 13 days and will also mark a return of the pre-coronavirus timings of the House from 11am to 6pm.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to chair a meeting of the Council of Ministers at 4pm today via video conferencing. This is the second time the Council of Ministers will be meeting after the recent reshuffle. The first one was held on July 8 right after its expansion a day before.

Following the reshuffle of the ministries, the Modi government has brought on board Union ministers Smriti Irani, Bhupender Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal as the new members of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs headed by the Prime Minister himself. Former Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Harsh Vardhan are no longer a part of it.

Union ministers Arjun Munda, Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur have been included in the rejigged Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. The Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth has also been rejigged and now comprises PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ashwini Vaishnaw.