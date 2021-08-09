PM Modi to chair UNSC debate on maritime security today: 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday chair an open debate at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on maritime security. According to ministry of external affairs (MEA), the meeting, through video conferencing, is scheduled to take place at 5.30pm IST.

PM Modi willbe the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UNSC open debate, the MEA further said.

As a non-permanent member, India has the rotational presidency of the top world body for the month of August. The UN Security Council has discussed and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime. However, this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high-level open debate.

Here are the things to know about the UNSC debate:

Titled 'Enhancing Maritime Security - A Case for International Cooperation', the debate will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity and strengthening coordination in the maritime domain.

The debate on maritime security is the first of three signature events India is holding as UNSC chair. The other two are on on UN peacekeeping and counter-terrorism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix- Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are among the world leaders who are expected to attend the debate.

Other leaders who are expected to participate in today's event are President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum, the President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta and Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh.

"The oceans have played an important part in India's history right from the time of the Indus Valley Civilization. Based on our civilizational ethos that sees the seas as an enabler of shared peace and prosperity, Prime Minister Modi put forward the vision of SAGAR - an acronym for 'Security and Growth for all in the Region' in 2015," the MEA said.

This vision focuses on cooperative measures for sustainable use of the oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region.

Last week, another meeting was convened under India's presidency on the Afghanistan situation where member states expressed concern about the deteriorating situation and called for a political settlement.

Pakistan expressed displeasure at not being invited to the special meeting. At a presser after the UNSC meeting on Friday, Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN said, "We made a formal request for participation but it was denied."

Meanwhile, Afghan Ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said that Afghanistan is prepared to provide the UNSC with material evidence in support of its claim that Pakistan is ensuring a supply chain to the Taliban.

The Afghan envoy also said that Taliban are receiving assistance from foreign fighters of transnational terrorist networks while committing "barbaric" acts in the war-torn country.