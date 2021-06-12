PM Modi to complete reviews of ministries soon, may expand cabinet before Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to expand his cabinet by the end of this month or early next month, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Live Hindustan reported on Saturday citing people familiar with the development. There are currently 60 ministers in PM Modi's government and their number can go up to 79.

Prime Minister Modi has been reviewing the work of various ministries for the past few days along with Union home minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national president JP Nadda, Live Hindustan said. The review exercise is usually done before cabinet reshuffle and expansion.

Citing people mentioned above, Live Hindustan also said about two dozen ministers have been reviewed so far and the rest will also be evaluated soon. On Friday evening, Prime Minister Modi along with Nadda and Amit Shah reviewed the functioning of some ministries as well.

Those who are likely to be included in the future reshuffle and expansion of the council of ministers are former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP's national vice president Baijayant Panda, Live Hindustan reported. Members of the BJP's allies, except Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India, have not found a place in PM Modi's government and Live Hindustan reported that they can be given space as and when PM Modi's expands his cabinet. Members of Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal(United) or JD(U)could also be included, it added.

Apart from PM Modi, there are 21 cabinet and 9 ministers of state with independent charge and 29 ministers of state. Some ministers hold multiple portfolios and the total number of members in the council of ministers is 54.