PM Modi to inaugurate Pachpadra refinery, lay foundation for Jaipur Metro phase 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will launch the country’s first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Rajasthan’s Balotra district on Saturday.

The refinery-cum-petrochemical complex is developed by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL). (Facebook | Narendra Modi)

The prime minister will also virtually lay the foundation stone for the ₹13,037.66crore Jaipur Metro Phase-II project.

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The refinery-cum-petrochemical complex, developed by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL), is one of the country’s largest energy infrastructure projects.

Built at a total investment of ₹79,459 crore, the project is a joint venture between HPCL, which holds a 74 per cent stake, and the Rajasthan government with a 26 per cent stake.

With an annual crude processing capacity of 9 million metric tonnes (MMTPA) and an integrated petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA, the refinery is expected to significantly strengthen India’s energy security, reduce dependence on imports of petrochemical products and position Rajasthan as a major petrochemical manufacturing hub.

The refinery has already commenced production of petroleum products from crude oil. It will manufacture petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, polypropylene, butadiene and several other petrochemical products for domestic consumption and exports.

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Designed to process a blend of Rajasthan crude and imported crude oil, the refinery has a Nelson Complexity Index (NCI) of 17.0, placing it among the world’s most sophisticated refining facilities. It also boasts a petrochemical yield exceeding 26 per cent, reflecting high operational efficiency and international standards of sustainability.

Originally announced in 2013 with an estimated project cost of ₹37,230 crore, it was restructured and relaunched by PM Modi in 2018 at a revised cost of ₹43,129 crore. The project cost has since increased to ₹79,459 crore due to expansion and integration of petrochemical facilities.

The refinery was initially scheduled to be inaugurated on April 21 this year, but the programme had to be postponed after a major fire broke out in the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU), one of the refinery’s most critical processing units, a day before the PM’s proposed visit. Following repairs, safety inspections and operational testing, multiple processing units have resumed operations and commercial production has begun.

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Ahead of the inauguration, Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma reviewed preparations and described the refinery as a project that would make Rajasthan a vital pillar of India’s energy security while accelerating industrial growth and investment in the state.

Jaipur Metro Phase-II project

Besides inaugurating the refinery, Prime Minister Modi will virtually launch the 41-km Jaipur Metro Phase-II project, estimated to cost ₹13,037.66 crore.

The foundation laying ceremony will be telecast live at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Stadium, where a district-level Rozgar Utsav will also be organised.

Around 4,000 newly recruited employees from various government departments will receive appointment letters during the programme.