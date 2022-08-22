PM Modi to inaugurate super-specialty hospital, cancer centre in Haryana, Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday to inaugurate a super-specialty hospital in Faridabad and a cancer research centre and hospital in Mohali, said an official release.

The Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana, will be a super-specialty hospital with 2,600 beds and is being built at an estimated cost of around ₹6,000 crore, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Moreover, it will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Prime Minister will then travel to Mohali, Punjab and inaugurate and dedicate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre to the nation. “The cancer Hospital is a tertiary care hospital of 300 bed capacity and is equipped with modern facilities to treat all types of cancers using every available treatment modalities like Surgery, Radiotherapy and Medical oncology - Chemotherapy, immunotherapy and Bone marrow transplant,” said the PMO.

It added that the hospital will function as a “hub” of cancer care and treatment in the region “in an endeavour to provide world class Cancer care to the residents of Punjab and neighbouring states & UTs.” The building cost of the tertiary care centre is over ₹660 crore and is provided by the Tata Memorial Centre, an aided institute under the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.

