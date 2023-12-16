PM Modi to inaugurate 'Surat Diamond Bourse on Sunday. 5 things to know about this building larger than Pentagon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will unveil the ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’, said to be the world's largest corporate office hub. A view of the newly-constructed Surat Diamond Bourse that is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 17, in Surat.(ANI)

“Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat's diamond industry. It is also a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities,” the prime minister had said in July in an X post.



The PM will also inaugurate the newly-upgraded terminal building of the Surat airport on his arrival there the same day, officials told news agency PTI.

Here's what we know about this building, even larger than the Pentagon in the United States.

1. The SDB building, the world's largest office complex with over 67 lakh square feet of floor area, is located at Khajod village near Surat city.



2. The Surat Diamond Bourse is built on 35.54 acres of land at a cost of ₹3400 crore. It is set to become a global centre of rough and polished diamond trading.

3. It is the world's largest interconnected building, and houses over 4,500 interconnected offices. The office building is even larger than the Pentagon and is the country's largest customs clearance house.

4. The Surat Diamond Bourse has the capacity to house 4,200 traders from 175 countries who will come to Surat to buy polished diamonds.



5. Around 1.5 lakh people will get employment from the trading facility, as diamond buyers from all corners of the world will get a global platform to trade at Surat.