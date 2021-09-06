PM Modi to interact with health workers, vaccine beneficiaries in Himachal today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. "Himachal Pradesh has set a benchmark in the fight against Covid-19 by giving the first dose of vaccine to all eligible people. Will have the privilege of interacting with many such beneficiaries and health workers of the state through video conferencing tomorrow at 11 am," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur will be present during the event, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. According to the statement, Himachal Pradesh has successfully covered its entire population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination. The efforts by the state included geographical prioritisation to focus on difficult terrains, initiatives to ensure mass awareness, and door to door visits by ASHA workers, among others.

Himachal Pradesh gave special attention to women, the elderly, disabled people, industrial workers, daily wagers etc. and undertook special campaigns like “Suraksha ki Yukti – Corona se Mukti” to attain this milestone, the statement added.

On May 5, PM Modi praised healthcare workers and nurses for setting an example in reducing Covid-19 vaccine wastage. Quoting a tweet from the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, the Prime Minister tweeted, “Good to see our healthcare workers and nurses set an example in reducing vaccine wastage. Reducing vaccine wastage is important in strengthening the fight against COVID-19.”

During his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme on May 30, PM Modi lauded doctors, nurses, and frontline workers for their contribution to the fight against Covid-19. "The Seva Bhav of countrymen have put the country out of all storms. Recently we saw how doctors, nurses, and front lines workers have worked day and night are still doing," he said.

In June, PM Modi launched a crash course programme for Covid-19 frontline workers. It trained frontline workers in six customised roles - sample collection support, medical equipment support, home care support, basic-care support, advanced care support and emergency care support.