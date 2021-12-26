PM Modi to launch hydropower projects, investors' meet in Mandi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth over ₹11,000 crore.

He will also preside over the second groundbreaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' meet, the PMO said.

Noting that Modi has constantly focussed on fully utilising the untapped potential of the resources available in the country, it said a step in this regard has been to utilise optimally the hydropower potential in the Himalayan region.

"The projects which will be inaugurated and whose foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister during the visit reflect a key step in this direction," it added.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Renukaji dam project, which had been lying pending for around three decades. The project was made possible with Modi's thrust on cooperative federalism when the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi were brought together by the Centre for making the project possible.

The 40 MW project will be built at a cost of around ₹7,000 crore. It will prove to be immensely beneficial for Delhi, which will be able to receive around 500 million cubic metre water supply per year, the PMO said.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Luhri stage 1 hydro power project.

The 210 MW project will be built at a cost of over ₹1,800 crore. It will lead to generation of over 750 million units of electricity per year. The modern and dependable grid support will prove beneficial to surrounding states of the region as well.

Another project for which he will lay the foundation stone is Dhaulasidh hydro power project.

This will be the first hydropower project of Hamirpur district. The 66 MW project will be built at a cost of over ₹680 crore. It will lead to generation of over 300 million units of electricity per year, the PMO said.

Modi will inaugurate the Sawra-Kuddu hydro power project. The 111 MW project has been built at a cost of around ₹2,080 crore. It will lead to generation of over 380 million units of electricity per year, and help the state earn revenue worth over ₹120 crore annually.

The Himachal Pradesh Global Investors' meet is expected to give a boost to investment in the region through the start of projects worth around ₹28,000 crore, it added.