PM Modi to launch ‘Jan Samarth’ portal for easy access to credit-linked schemes

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Jan Samarth’ portal, a one-stop gateway for all credit-linked schemes of the government, on Monday, said a statement issued by the Union finance ministry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM will launch the portal while inaugurating a week-long celebration as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) jointly organised by ministries of finance and corporate affairs.

“It is a one-stop digital portal linking government credit schemes. It’s a first of its kind platform which directly connects beneficiaries to lenders,” the finance ministry said. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also heads the ministry of corporate affairs.

The main purpose of ‘Jan Samarth’ portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes, it said. The portal will ensure end to end coverage of all the linked schemes, it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a digital exhibition which traces the journey of the two ministries over the past eight years, it said.

On the occasion, the PM will release special series of ₹1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10 and ₹20 coins. “These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to the visually impaired persons,” it added.

Last week, finance secretary TV Somanathan said the government will be working on a long-term 25-year economic development blueprint, an exercise that will involve all arms of the Union government in their respective areas to mark the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

The government, led by the Prime Minister, is focussing on certain goals, such as inclusive development and climate action, as thrust areas over the next 25 years in the lead up to India completing 100 years of Independence. It comes at a time when the country’s economy is facing major headwinds, including high inflation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AKAM plan rests on five pillars – “freedom struggle, ideas at 75, achievements at 75, actions at 75, and resolve at 75” -- and both finance and corporate affairs ministries have important roles to play for the vision envisaged by PM.

Presenting the Union Budget on February 1 this year, Sitharaman said: “… we are marking Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, and have entered into Amrit Kaal, the 25-year-long leadup to India@100. Hon’ble Prime Minister in his Independence Day address had set-out the vision for India@100”.

The finance minister said the core areas of focus will be all-inclusive development, promotion of digital economy and fintech, energy transition, climate action, and relying on a “virtuous cycle” kicking off from private investment with public capital investment helping in the endeavour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Somanathan said last week that the Prime Minister will inaugurate a week-long event related to AKAM on June 6 at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, which will be followed live simultaneously in 75 cities, keeping with the spirit of 75 years of India’s Independence.