PM Modi to launch Mahabahu-Brahmaputra initiative in Assam today
PM Modi to launch Mahabahu-Brahmaputra initiative in Assam today

The PM would also lay the foundation stones of one bridge and perform ground-breaking ceremony (bhumi pujan) of another in Assam on Thursday via video conferencing
By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:52 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch the Mahabahu-Brahmaputra initiative and lay foundation stones of one bridge and perform ground-breaking ceremony (bhumi pujan) of another in Assam on Thursday via video conferencing.

“Tomorrow, 18th of February is a landmark day for Assam’s development journey. The Mahabahu-Brahmaputra initiative will be launched. The foundation stone of 2 bridges will also be laid,” the PM had tweeted on Wednesday.

According to a PIB release, the launch of Mahabahu-Brahmaputra, which aims to improve connectivity in the eastern states, will be marked by the inauguration of the Ro-Pax vessel operations between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari.

Foundation stone of Inland Water Transport Terminal at Jogighopa and various tourist jetties on Brahmaputra and launch of digital solutions for Ease-of-Doing-Business will also be a part of the initiative.

“The programme is aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the eastern parts of India and includes various development activities for the people living around River Brahmaputra and River Barak,” said the release.

The PM will lay the foundation stone for a four lane bridge over the Brahmaputra between Dhubri (on North Bank) and Phulbari (on South Bank).

Also Read | Just 4% houses built this fiscal year in PM Modi’s rural housing plan

The proposed bridge will be on NH-127B, originating from Srirampur on NH-27 (East-West Corridor), and terminating at Nongstoin on NH-106 in Meghalaya. It will connect Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari, Tura, Rongram and Rongjeng in Meghalaya.

“The bridge, to be built with a total cost of approx 4,997 cr, will meet the long-standing demand of the people of Assam and Meghalaya who were depending on ferry services to travel between the two banks of the river. It will reduce the distance of 205km to be travelled by road to 19km, which is the total length of the bridge,” said the release.

Modi will also perform bhumi pujan for a two-lane bridge on the Brahmaputra between Majuli, the world’s largest river island, and Jorhat.

The bridge will be located on NH-715K and will connect Neematighat (on Jorhat side) and Kamalabari (on Majuli side). The construction of the bridge has been a long-standing demand of the people of Majuli who, for generations, have been dependent on the ferry services to connect with the rest of Assam.

Thursday’s event is in continuation with the BJP-led state government’s recent announcements ahead of the assembly polls in Assam due in April-March.

On January 23, the PM had addressed a rally in Sivasagar and distributed land allotment certificates to 106,000 landless families. On February 7, he had addressed another rally at Dhekiajuli, laid foundation stones of two medical colleges and launched the Asom Mala road network project.

