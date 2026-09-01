PM Modi to participate in Jal Shakti Ministry summit on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a valedictory session of the departmental summit of the Ministry of Jal Shakti in New Delhi on Wednesday during which critical sectoral priorities and implementation outcomes among other issues will be discussed.

The summit will bring together political leadership and senior officials from the central and state governments to deliberate on key priorities. (File Photo/PTI)

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The two-day summit is the first in a series of departmental events envisioned by the prime minister to strengthen the spirit of 'Team India', deepen cooperative federalism and foster collective ownership of national priorities through closer collaboration between the Centre and the states, an official statement said.

The initiative provides a structured platform to jointly deliberate on critical sectoral priorities and accelerate implementation and outcomes.

The summit will bring together political leadership and senior officials from the central and state governments to deliberate on key priorities, share best practices, address implementation challenges and evolve time-bound action plans, the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} The initiative seeks to promote shared responsibility for national goals and ensure that deliberations translate into measurable improvements in governance and service delivery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The initiative seeks to promote shared responsibility for national goals and ensure that deliberations translate into measurable improvements in governance and service delivery. {{/usCountry}}

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The summit will focus on four key areas: timely implementation of water infrastructure projects, Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari - Catch the Rain, source sustainability of drinking water systems and operation and maintenance of rural drinking water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

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The consultations are expected to result in concrete and time-bound actions for accelerating water infrastructure projects, enhancing public participation in water conservation, ensuring sustainable drinking water sources and improving the reliability and accountability of rural drinking water services, the statement said.