PM Modi to perform bhoomi pujan of Jewar airport in Noida as BJP sets tone for UP polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Noida International Airport (NIA) in Gautam Buddha Nagar's Jewar on Thursday. According to Uttar Pradesh government, the ceremony will take place at 1pm.

The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the project's Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG. The airport is being developed under the PPP model in close partnership with the government of Uttar Pradesh and the government of India.

The UP government has touted the airport to be the logistics gateway for North India. Owing to its scale and capacity, the Noida International Airport will prove to be a game-changer for the state, the government said.

It is among the significant promises made by the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which is eyeing a return to power in Uttar Pradesh in next year's assembly elections. The chief minister announced on Tuesday that it will be completed by 2024 - before the next General Elections are held.

"We are going to lay the foundation stone for this project that will benefit entire UP, particularly Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hapur and other adjoining areas," he said on Tuesday. The chief minister is personally monitoring the arrangements for PM Modi's visit.

“Noida international airport will be completed as per the scheduled deadline of 2024 and create huge employment opportunities in the state, thereby changing the business dynamics of this region,” he added.

The airport is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, and the completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year.

Though the elections will be held in five states next year, Uttar Pradesh is being considered as politically most significant for the BJP. The poll schedule is likely to be announced by the Election Commission in January.

The ministers of the Narendra Modi government are regularly visiting the state and interacting with the people through the foundation stone laying ceremonies and inauguration of various projects.

Earlier this month, PM Modi visited Sultanpur where he inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway. Later, he visited Mahoba and Jhansi for the event. He also participated in the DGPs' conference in Lucknow.

The BJP has already appointed the election in-charge and election co-in-charge. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur, and four other members have been assigned the responsibilities. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje, Annapurna Devi, and party General Secretary Saroj Pandey, former Haryana minister Captain Abhimanyu, and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur have been made co-incharge.

The BJP is facing challenge from the opposition parties, especially the Samajwadi Party (SP), which claims the Adityanath government is taking credit for schemes launched by the previous dispensations.

A former minister in the previous SP government, Abhishek Mishra has said that the BJP has known that they are not going to form the government in the elections. He further claimed that his party will form the government with the full majority.

In fact, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has claimed that his party will win 400 of the 403 seats in UP Assembly.

The leaders of Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) claim that its voters are silent and will show the magic during voting.