PM Modi to release 125 rupee coin on birth anniversary of ISKCON founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be releasing 125 rupee coin on Thursday to mark the 125th birth anniversary of AC Bhaktivedanta Swami, a Calcutta born spiritual leader who founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) also known as the “Hare Krishna movement” in 1965. The move comes a day after the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a special commemorative coin of ₹125 and will also address the gathering on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada Ji on 1st September 2021 at 4:30 pm via video conferencing,” a statement from PM Modi’s office informed.

Union Minister of Culture, G Kishan Reddy, will also be present on the occasion.

Born in 1896, Swami authored several books besides establishing temples. He graduated in chemistry from Scottish Church College in Calcutta following which he was married, had children, and started a pharmacy business which he quit to become a monk in 1959.

He later moved to the US where he disseminated Vedic literature. Nearly 100 Ashrams, Gurukuls, temples, and farmhouses are believed to be established by him across many western countries. In West Virginia, US, he established New Vrindaban Temple in 1968.

Swami died of a six-month-long illness in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan in 1977 at the age of 82.