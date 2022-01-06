PM Modi to inaugurate second campus of Kolkata's Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday virtually inaugurate the second campus of the Kolkata-based Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in what will be his first programme of any kind since Wednesday's security breach in Punjab, which led to the cancellation of a scheduled rally in Ferozepur.

“At 1pm tomorrow, 7th January, I will join the programme to virtually inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute in Kolkata. This Institute will augment healthcare capacities in Eastern India and in the Northeast,” PM Modi shared on Twitter.

According to a statement issued by his office, the institute's second campus has been constructed at a cost of ₹530 crore, of which the Union government and the West Bengal have contributed ₹400 crore and ₹130 crore respectively. The new campus, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), has 460 beds, and is equipped with ‘cutting-edge’ infrastructure cancer-diagnosis, staging, treatment and care.

Providing more details on the new complex, the statement also noted that it will feature modern facilities such as Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT Scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units etc.

“The campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility and will provide comprehensive care to cancer patients especially those from Eastern and North-Eastern parts of the country,” the statement further said.

On January 4, Prime Minister Modi visited the northeastern states of Manipur and Tripura. In Imphal, the capital city of poll-bound Manipur, he launched and laid foundation stone of as many as 22 projects. Then, in Tripura's capital city of Agartala, he inaugurated the integrated terminal of the city's Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport.

