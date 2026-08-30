PM Modi Uzbekistan Visit LIVE: PM Modi in Tashkent today, to hold bilateral talks with Uzbek President
PM Modi Uzbekistan Visit LIVE: Apart from bilateral meetings, PM Modi is also expected to visit the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.
PM Modi Uzbekistan Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Uzbekistan for a two-day visit. On arriving in Tashkent, PM Modi was received by the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev....Read More
As the prime minister begins his state visit, the two leaders will meet to reflect on the full spectrum of bilateral relations, rooted in civilisational ties built over centuries and strengthened by strong people-to-people ties, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev will also review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people ties at the Presidential Palace.
According to the MEA, the leaders will also share perspectives on advancing the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030.
Apart from bilateral meetings, PM Modi is also expected to visit the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.
PM Modi on two-nation tour, to attend SCO Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-nation tour. After his visit to Uzbekistan, the PM will travel to Bishkek in Kyrgyz Republic for the 26th SCO Summit on August 31 and September 1, 2026.
"Prime Minister will address the Summit where he will highlight India’s priorities of Security, Connectivity and Opportunity at the forum. Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with SCO leaders on the sidelines of the Summit. He will also attend the Opening Ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of Central Asia," reads a statement from the ministry of external affairs.
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- 30 Aug 2026, 10:35:44 AM IST
PM Modi Uzbekistan Visit LIVE: Landmarks across Tashkent light up in tricolour
PM Modi Uzbekistan Visit LIVE: Landmark buildings across the Uzbek capital, including the iconic Hilton Hotel, were lit in the vibrant tricolour hues of the Indian national flag on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tashkent.
The Prime Minister was received by members of the Indian diaspora, who hosted a cultural welcome featuring traditional dance performances and a fusion of Indian and Uzbek traditions.
- 30 Aug 2026, 09:59:06 AM IST
PM Modi Uzbekistan Visit LIVE: PM Modi takes part in yoga event
PM Modi Uzbekistan Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in a yoga programme organised by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan.
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- 30 Aug 2026, 09:37:52 AM IST
PM Modi Uzbekistan Visit LIVE: PM meets Indian diaspora in Tashkent
PM Modi Uzbekistan Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Modi on Saturday met with members of the Indian diaspora after arriving in Tashkent.
“The vibrant Indian community, including more than 16000 Indian students, is a living bridge of friendship between India and Uzbekistan,” said the MEA.
- 30 Aug 2026, 09:08:55 AM IST
PM Modi Uzbekistan Visit LIVE: What's on agenda for PM Modi?
PM Modi Uzbekistan Visit LIVE: The Prime Minister will be part of a bilateral meeting with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
PM Modi is also expected to visit the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.
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- 30 Aug 2026, 09:06:22 AM IST
PM Modi Uzbekistan Visit LIVE: PM Modi in Tashkent today
PM Modi Uzbekistan Visit LIVE: As PM Modi begins his state visit, the PM and President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. will meet to reflect on the full spectrum of bilateral relations, rooted in civilisational ties built over centuries and strengthened by strong people-to-people ties, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev will also review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people ties at the Presidential Palace.