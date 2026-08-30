PM Modi Uzbekistan Visit LIVE: PM Modi in Tashkent today, to hold bilateral talks with Uzbek President

As the prime minister begins his state visit, the two leaders will meet to reflect on the full spectrum of bilateral relations, rooted in civilisational ties built over centuries and strengthened by strong people-to-people ties, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

PM Modi and President Mirziyoyev will also review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people ties at the Presidential Palace.

According to the MEA, the leaders will also share perspectives on advancing the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030.

Apart from bilateral meetings, PM Modi is also expected to visit the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

PM Modi on two-nation tour, to attend SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-nation tour. After his visit to Uzbekistan, the PM will travel to Bishkek in Kyrgyz Republic for the 26th SCO Summit on August 31 and September 1, 2026.

"Prime Minister will address the Summit where he will highlight India’s priorities of Security, Connectivity and Opportunity at the forum. Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with SCO leaders on the sidelines of the Summit. He will also attend the Opening Ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games, a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of Central Asia," reads a statement from the ministry of external affairs.