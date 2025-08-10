PM Modi flags off 3 Vande Bharat trains, much-awaited yellow line in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains and the much-awaited yellow line of the Bengaluru metro on Sunday. PM Modi durirng the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express trains(@NarendraModi)

The express trains were flagged off at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru, and the yellow line was inaugurated from RV Road (Ragigudda). The new metro line is expected to ease traffic congestion in some of the heavily congested corridors connecting the IT hub.

The flagged off Vande Bharat trains will operate from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune. While the Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express was flagged off in person by PM Modi, the other two were launched virtually.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw were among those present during the inauguration.

After he launched the trains, the prime minister also interacted with some children.

After inaugurating the Yellow Line of the Namma Metro, PM Modi undertook a metro ride from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Electronic City metro station. The line is part of the Metro Phase-2 project, and has 16 stations stretched at over 19 km.

Not only did the Prime Minister launch the yellow line, but is also set to lay the foundation stone for phase 3 of the metro project in Bengaluru.