PM Modi wears multi-coloured Rajasthani turban, President chooses Odisha silk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban symbolising the diversity of India on the occasion of the 74th Republic day. The first glimpse of PM Modi's this year's attire was revealed as PM Modi arrived at the National War Memorial before the Republic Day parade. Clad in a white kurta and pants complemented with a black coat, PM Modi took a white stole. The multicoloured turban with a long tail stood out in the black-and-white ensemble.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow Live Updates of Republic Day 2023 celebrations

At the National War Memorial, PM Modi gave an Air Force Salute. From the National War Memorial, PM Modi set out for Kartavya Path, the beautifully decorated boulevard which will host the Republic Day parade for the first time this year.

74th Republic Day today: Showcase of military prowess, cultural diversity on Kartavya Path | 10 points

Last year, PM Modi's costume had a distinct touch of Uttarakhand and Manipur as he wore a Brahmakamal cap from Uttarakhand and a Leirum Phee stole from Manipur.

PM Modi's choice of attire on the two occasions of Independence Day and Republic Day is much of interest though PM Modi wears traditional dresses of a particular tribe or area on other occasions too, like recently, he was seen in a traditional Khasi attire as he inaugurated several projects in Shillong in December 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2021, on the 72nd Republic Day, PM Modi wore a red bandhej headgear which was a gift from Jamnagar's Royal Family. In 2020, PM Modi wore a saffron bandhej headgear.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON