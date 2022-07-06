PM Modi wishes Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday; Richard Gere, Himachal CM join celebrations | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialled the Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday and extended his wishes to the Tibetan spiritual leader. In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote: “Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the @DalaiLama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dalai Lama's birthday was celebrated at the main Buddhist temple Tsuglagkhang in Dharamshala town of Himachal Pradesh, where Chief Minister Jairam Thakur took part virtually as the chief guest. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Hollywood actor Richard Gere was also seen participating in celebrations organised by the Central Tibetan Admn of Tibetan govt-in-exile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I spoke with the Dalai Lama over the phone a short while ago. He was very happy. When I wished him on his birthday he excitedly told me that he received the opportunity to live in dev bhumi Himachal and for that he is thankful to the Himachal Govt as well as Centre,” CM Jairam Thakur told news agency ANI after the celebration.

Apart from the Prime Minister, several chief ministers and Union ministers also extended their wishes to the Dalai Lama. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh tweeted: “Warm birthday greetings to His Holiness Dalai Lama. May the eternal lamp of love, harmony & peace in you keep enlightening the world.” Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik wished him “good health and long life, spreading love, compassion and peace across the world.” Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished the spiritual leader on social media and tweeted: “Birthday greetings to the Spiritual leader 14th Dalai iLama.May you be blessed with good health and long life.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Each year, July 6 is celebrated as the "incarnation day" of the 14th Dalai Lama by followers all over the world. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festivities for the incarnation day were muted for the last 2 years. The Dalai Lama has been living in exile in India after fleeing China in 1959.