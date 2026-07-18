PM Modi wishes Skyroot success ahead of Vikram-1's first orbital launch: ‘A historic new frontier for India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished Skyroot Aerospace success ahead of the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle. The PM called the mission a "historic new frontier" for the country's space journey.

Vikram-1 is built with a lightweight carbon-composite structure and uses three solid-fuel stages along with a liquid-fuelled orbital adjustment module. (@narendramodi/X)

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In a post on X, Modi said the launch, scheduled for 11:30 am, was a significant milestone for India's private space sector.

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"At 11:30 am today, Skyroot Aerospace will undertake the maiden orbital launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle," he said.

Modi said that the four-stage rocket has been designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services, and said the mission showed the capabilities of India's young innovators.

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{{^usCountry}} "This mission highlights the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. It also shows how our space-sector reforms are unlocking new opportunities for innovation and enterprise," Modi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This mission highlights the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. It also shows how our space-sector reforms are unlocking new opportunities for innovation and enterprise," Modi said. {{/usCountry}}

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Extending his best wishes to the Skyroot Aerospace team, Modi said, "May Vikram-1 soar high, create history and inspire a generation of innovators."

He also asked people across the country, particularly young Indians, to follow the launch and support the mission by using the hashtag #IndiaWithVikram1.

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What is Mission Aagaman?

The launch, named Mission Aagaman, will see Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace attempt to place satellites into orbit using a launch vehicle designed and built entirely by a private Indian company. Lift-off is scheduled from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

All about Vikram-1

Standing 24 metres tall, Vikram-1 is built with a lightweight carbon-composite structure and uses three solid-fuel stages along with a liquid-fuelled orbital adjustment module, as per Skyroot's website.

It is capable of carrying payloads of up to 350 kg to a 450-km Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at a 60-degree inclination. Among the payloads is Diamond Lotus, a lab-grown diamond developed by Bengaluru-based Cosmos Diamonds.

ALSO READ | Meet Vikram-1, an indigenous rocket with height of a 7-storey building

India's private space sector sees rapid growth

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IN-SPACe Technical Director Rajesh Jothi said the mission showed the rapid expansion of India's private space ecosystem following the Centre's space-sector reforms in 2020. “We are seeing the growth of the private sector,” Jothi told ANI.

"We started with hardly five or six startup companies, and today we have more than 400 startups. This has happened because of the government space reforms in 2020, after which IN-SPACE was formed in 2022. The vision of our Prime Minister is now being implemented, and we are seeing the outcome of the space policy," he said.

Jothi said a successful mission would strengthen India's capabilities in the small satellite launch market.

"Skyroot is now going to launch its first maiden launch vehicle, which will be the first of its kind. Not only in India, but outside India as well, only one or two countries have such a small satellite launch vehicle. If this succeeds, it is going to give a boost to both the small satellite market and the small launch vehicle market," he added.

'Historic milestone' for Skyroot Aerospace

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Skyroot Aerospace Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Naga Bharath Daka said the company was founded eight years ago with the vision of building affordable and reliable launch services from India for global satellite operators.

"We started Skyroot around eight years ago with an aim to build affordable, reliable rockets from India to the world and provide affordable, reliable and on-demand launch access solutions for satellite operators around the world. All our effort and the team's effort are culminating today in this historic milestone," he told ANI.