‘ASEAN centre point of India’s Act East Policy', says PM Modi in Jakarta

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called ASEAN as the centre point of India's Act East Policy, adding the region will play a key role in India's Indo-Pacific initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the 20th ASEAN Summit in Jakarta.

“Our history and geography unite India and ASEAN. Along with it, our shared values, regional integration, and our shared belief in peace, prosperity and multipolar world also unites us”, the prime minister said at the 20th ASEAN Summit in Jakarta.“Our (India-Indonesia) partnership is entering its fourth decade. At such a time, co-chairing the ASEAN-India Summit is a matter of pride for me”, he added.“This year's theme is ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth. ASEAN matters because here everyone's voice is heard & ASEAN is epicentrum of growth because ASEAN plays an important role in global growth”, Modi said.The prime minister added,"Last year we celebrated the India-ASEAN friendship day & gave it a form of comprehensive strategic partnership. Our partnership has reached the fourth decade. It is an honour for me to co-chair this Summit. I want to congratulate Indonesian President Joko Widodo for organising this Summit".

Earlier, PM Modi received a grand welcome upon his arrival in Jakarta. The members of Indian diaspora greeted him after he landed in the Indonesian capital.After the ASEAN summit, the prime minister will attend the East Asia Summit. “After that, I will be attending the 18th East Asia Summit. This forum provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. I look forward to exchanging views with other EAS Leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address these global challenges", Modi had posted on social media platform X before leaving for Jakarta.He will return to Delhi tonight ahead of the G20 Summit which is being hosted in the national capital on September 9 and 10.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

