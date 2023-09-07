News / World News / Watch: PM Modi receives grand welcome in Jakarta upon arriving for Asean Summit

Watch: PM Modi receives grand welcome in Jakarta upon arriving for Asean Summit

ByHT News Desk
Sep 07, 2023 06:17 AM IST

Days ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi made a brief visit to Indonesia to attend the India-Asean Summit and East Asia Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora upon reaching Indonesia's Jakarta early on Thursday morning for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-India summit.

PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Jakarta International Airport with traditional Indonesian dance. (Narendra Modi/Twitter)
As per a video posted by news agency PTI, Modi met the diaspora members who received the Prime Minister with flowers and Indian flags. The PM was also seen briefly interacting with several people of the Indian diaspora in Jakarta. He was also seen fixing one of the children's headgear. Diaspora members also clicked selfies with Modi.

PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Jakarta International Airport with traditional Indonesian dance.

“He (PM Modi) is such a big leader but he is so down to earth, he shook hands with all of us and gave time to each one of us”, a member of Indian diaspora told news agency ANI.

Upon reaching Jakarta, Modi tweeted in Indonesian, “Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to ASEAN related meetings and working with various leaders for a better planet.”

Modi left for Indonesia on Wednesday night and will be returning to New Delhi late in the evening on Thursday. Indonesia, the current chair of Asean summit, made several adjustments to the schedule for both its summits to facilitate Modi’s early return.

Officials said Modi will not be holding any bilateral meetings on the margins of the two summits in view of his tight schedule.

A new initiative on maritime security is expected to be among key outcomes of the Asean- India Summit to be held in Jakarta on Thursday, people familiar with the matter earlier told the Hindustan Times.

This will be the first Asean- India Summit since the two sides elevated their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022, and the focus since then has been on maritime security, cyber-security, digital economy and emerging areas of cooperation. An Asean-India defence ministers’ meeting was held last November and the two sides conducted their first maritime exercise in May.

