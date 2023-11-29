Centre extends this scheme by another 5 years, 81 crore Indians will benefit

The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday announced the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, to run for 5 years from 1st January, 2024.The poor people of identified families will get 5 kg of free food grains per month. The Antyodaya households will get 35 kg of free food grains per month, benefitting nearly 81 crore people.

The government will spend a total of ₹ 11.80 lakh crores over next five years, Union minister Anurag Thakur announced at the briefing held after the Cabinet meet.

The scheme was introduced in 2020 as a pandemic relief measure, under which 5 kg of free foodgrains per beneficiary per month was provided in addition to the 5 kg of subsidised foodgrain under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

In December 2022, as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana came to an end after multiple extensions, it was subsumed under the NFSA providing ration free for one year.

The Union cabinet also approved a central scheme for providing drones to 15,000 women Self Help Groups (SHGs), with an outlay of ₹1,261 crore for two years beginning 2024-25 fiscal year.

"The scheme aims to provide drones to 15,000 selected women SHGs during the period 2024-25 to 2025-2026 for providing rental services to farmers for agriculture purpose," Thakur said.

