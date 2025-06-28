'Shubh-aarambh' of new era: PM Modi interacts with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station, via video conferencing. Shubhanshu Shukla, on board the International Space Station, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (X/@PMOIndia)

Shukla, along with three other astronauts, jetted off to the ISS on board SpaceX's Dragon capsule from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre, as part of the Axiom-4 mission, on June 25.

Shubhanshu Shukla also became the first Indian astronaut to head to space in over 40 years, marking a historic milestone for the nation.

The Prime Minister's Office posted on its official X handle, a picture of the duo's interaction, “PM @narendramodi interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station.”

PM Modi also posted a video of his interaction with Shukla on X and wrote, "I had a wonderful conversation with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he shared his experiences from the International Space Station."

PM Modi speaks to Shubhanshu Shukla

In his interaction with the Indian astronaut, PM Modi told Shukla, "You are farthest from India but closest to Indians' heart."

Citing that his name itself has "Shubh" (auspicious) in it, the Prime Minister said that the Group Captain's successful journey to space marks the "shubh-aarambh" (auspicious beginning) of a new era for the youth of the nation.

PM Modi conveyed his wishes, along with that of the 1.4 billion Indians, to Shukla.

The duo also shared a laughter over the 'gajar ka halwa' (carrot dessert) that Shukla has taken with him to the Space Station. “Did you and the other astronauts eat gajar ka halwa there?” the PM asked, with Shukla responding that they ate the dessert, along with the other sweet dishes that he carried with himself.

Additionally, the Prime Minister asked Shukla about what India looks like from space, to which the Group Captain said, "India looks grand and bigger from space than it does on the map".

Shubhanshu Shukla also emphasized on the importance of mindfulness and said that it plays a crucial role. "We face many stressful situations, but mindfulness helps us to stay calm. If you stay calm, then you can take good decisions," he added.

Finally, in his message to those listening, the Indian astronaut said, "If you try and build your future properly, then the nation's future will also be good. And keep this one thing in your heart: 'Sky is never the limit', neither for you, nor me, nor for India."

After Axiom-4's successful launch, PM Modi had congratulated and wished success to Shukla, the mission pilot, and other crew members: Mission commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

The Prime Minister had highlighted that Shukla, who was on his way to become the first Indian astronaut aboard the ISS, carried with him the "wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians".

Axiom-4 mission

The Axiom-4 mission's Dragon spacecraft successfully completed docking on Thursday, marking the official beginning of its crew's two-week stay on the Space Station.

During their stay, the mission crew will carry out scientific experiments, technology demonstrations, and education outreach activities in a microgravity environment.

Shubhanshu Shukla will lead seven of the 60 experiments the mission crew will perform on board the ISS.

Axiom-4 mission marks the successful collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), fulfilling a commitment made by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send the first Indian astronaut to the Space Station.

Meanwhile, Shukla, in his first message from the ISS, expressed gratitude and said, "It is a privilege to be here". He added that the two weeks of stay at the station are going to be amazing.

"Whatever expectations I had of coming here were surpassed by the view, of course, that is a big part of it, but also by you guys," the Indian astronaut said. “I think this is fantastic, this is wonderful and I am very confident that the next 14 days are going to be amazing, advancing science and research, and working together,” he added.