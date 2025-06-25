‘He carries hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians’: PM Modi wishes success to Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 crew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the successful launch of the Axiom-4 space mission carrying Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. Shukla is the mission pilot on Axiom-4. The mission also carries IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla(REUTERS)

“We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US,” Modi said in a post on X.

While highlighting that Shukla was on his way to become the first Indian astronaut on the International Space Station, Modi said, “He carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.”

Modi also wished success to the other astronauts – mission commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary – on the mission.

After the launch of the mission, the IAF too commended Shukla's indomitable spirit, saying he was taking “the pride of the nation beyond Earth”. “From conquering the skies to touching the stars- a journey powered by the indomitable spirit of the IAF Air Warrior. Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla sets forth on a landmark Space Mission, carrying the pride of the nation beyond Earth,” IAF posted on X.

The IAF also said that it was a “dèjà-vu moment for India”, given that Shukla was the second Indian astronaut in space after Rakesh Sharma, who was also an IAF Squadron Leader, and had carried the tricolour to orbit. “Being more than a mission, it is a reaffirmation of India’s ever-expanding horizon,” the IAF added.

‘Indian tricolour on my shoulders’: Shubhanshu Shukla after lift-off

In his first remarks after the lift-off, Shukla said that he had the Indian tricolour on his shoulders. “Namaskar, my dear countrymen; we have reached space after 41 years. It was a great ride We are orbiting earth at a speed of 7.5 km per second, I have Indian tricolour on my shoulders,” the Axiom-4 mission pilot said.

He further said that it was not just the start of his journey but also that of India's human spaceflight. “Tricolour tells me I am with you all…” he said. Shukla said that he wanted every Indian to be a part of the journey. “…let us embark on India's human space programme together,” he added.