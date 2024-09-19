PM Modi lambasts Rahul Gandhi over 'Devta' remark: 'Naxal mindset imported from other religions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the latter's ‘devta’ remark, saying it displayed the Congress party's “Naxal mindset, which was imported from other religions and countries.” Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in support of BJP candidates at Shere-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.(PTI)

“Congress can put our faith and culture at stake for a few votes anytime. The Congress heir (Rahul Gandhi) went abroad and said that our 'devi-devta' are not gods... It is an insult to our faith. Congress should be punished for this,” PM Modi said at a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra.

"They don't say all this just for the sake of it, or as a mistake. It was a planned conspiracy. It was a naxal mindset which had been imported from other religions and other countries... This naxal mindset of Congress insulted the Dogra culture of Jammu," he said, per ANI.

During his recent US trip, Rahul Gandhi claimed that ‘Devta’ in India means a person whose internal feelings are in consonance with his external feelings.

"Devta in India means a person whose internal feelings are the same as his external expression, meaning he is a completely transparent being, it does not mean God. If a person tells me everything he believes or thinks and expresses it openly, that’s the definition of a Devta... What’s interesting about our politics is how do you suppress your ideas, how do you suppress your fears, greed, or ambitions and observe other people's fears and ambitions," he had said.

PM Modi further said in the rally that statehood will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir "This is our commitment in Parliament," he added.

PM Modi said the Congress and the National Conference allowed river waters to flow into Pakistan but his government set up dams.

He said no power on earth that can bring Article 370 back to Jammu and Kashmir. "We will not allow Pakistan's agenda to be implemented in the union territory," he said, per PTI.

"Separatism and terrorism have been weakened following the abrogation of Article 370. They will be stamped out fully," he said.