 PM Narendra Modi launches 15 airport projects virtually from UP's Azamgarh
PM Narendra Modi launches 15 airport projects virtually from UP's Azamgarh

PM Narendra Modi launches 15 airport projects virtually from UP's Azamgarh

ByHT News Desk
Mar 10, 2024 12:15 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 15 airport projects virtually from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 15 airport projects, including 12 new terminal buildings, during his visit to Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

PM Modi launches 16 airport projects in Azamgarh, UP.
PM Modi launches 16 airport projects in Azamgarh, UP.(YouTube/Narendra Modi)

Later, around 2:15 PM, he will arrive in Varanasi to distribute the inaugural instalment under the Mahatari Vandana Yojana in Chhattisgarh via video conferencing.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

