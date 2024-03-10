Narendra Modi UP Visit LIVE Updates: PM to inaugurate development projects worth ₹42,000 crore
Narendra Modi UP visit LIVE Updates: The Prime Minister is set to attend a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh where he will inaugurate numerous development initiatives totalling ₹42,000 crore. In a significant boost to the civil aviation sector, the Prime Minister will initiate the groundwork for multiple airport projects nationwide. Additionally, he will unveil 12 new Terminal Buildings at airports including Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Adampur. Furthermore, he will lay the foundation stones for three new Terminal Buildings at Kadapa, Hubballi, and Belagavi Airports....Read More
In Lucknow and Ranchi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Light House Project (LHP), which has facilitated the construction of over 2000 affordable flats with modern amenities. Previously, similar LHPs were inaugurated by the Prime Minister in Chennai, Rajkot, and Indore.
Additionally, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation 744 rural road projects valued at more than ₹3700 crore, constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. These projects encompass a cumulative length of over 5,400 kilometres of rural roads in Uttar Pradesh, benefiting approximately 59 districts in the state.
Around 2:15 PM, the Prime Minister will arrive in Varanasi and through video conferencing, disburse the first installment under the Mahatari Vandana Yojana in Chhattisgarh.
Narendra Modi UP visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister to dedicate to nation about 744 rural road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana
Narendra Modi UP visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister will dedicate to nation about 744 rural road projects worth more than ₹3700 crore built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. These projects will result in the cumulative construction of over 5,400 km of rural roads in Uttar Pradesh, benefiting approximately 59 districts in the state.
Narendra Modi UP visit LIVE Updates: PM to lay the foundation stone of several road projects worth more than ₹19,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh
Narendra Modi UP visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of several road projects worth more than ₹19,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh. The projects dedicated to nation include three packages of four lane Lucknow Ring Road and six laning of Chakeri to Allahabad Section of NH-2. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the four-laning of western side spur of Rampur – Rudrapur; two packages of six-laning of Kanpur Ring Road, and four Laning of Raebareli – Prayagraj section of NH-24B/ NH-30.
Narendra Modi in UP LIVE Updates: Prime Minister to inaugurate Light House Project (LHP) in Lucknow and Ranchi
Narendra Modi in UP LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the light house project today in Lucknow and Ranchi, unveiling over 2000 affordable flats equipped with modern infrastructure. Previously, he has inaugurated analogous light house projects in Chennai, Rajkot, and Indore.
Narendra Modi in UP LIVE Updates: More about the new terminal buildings set to be inaugurated by PM
Narendra Modi in UP LIVE Updates: The 12 new terminal buildings will have a combined capacity to serve 620 Lakh passengers annually, while for the three terminal buildings whose foundation stone is being laid, once completed, the combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to 95 Lakh passengers per annum. These Terminal Buildings have state-of-the-art passenger amenities and are also equipped with various sustainability features like double insulated roofing system, provision of canopies for energy saving, LED Lighting etc. The designs of these Airports are influenced and derived from the common elements of heritage structures of that state and city, thus reflecting the local culture and highlighting the heritage of the region.
Narendra Modi in UP LIVE Updates: PM to inaugurate 12 new airport terminal buildings today
Narendra Modi in UP LIVE Updates: The PM will inaugurate 12 new terminal buildings of Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur airports today.
Narendra Modi in UP LIVE Updates: PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stones of multi-crore airport projects today
Narendra Modi in UP LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 16 airport projects on Sunday, union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the airport terminal of Gwalior aerodrome virtually.
PM Modi in UP LIVE Updates: Recap | PM holds roadshow in Varanasi on Saturday
PM Modi in UP LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held rallies in three eastern states i.e. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and West Bengal and also held a late-night roadshow in Varanasi. He also held prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
PM Modi in UP LIVE Updates: PM to inaugurate development projects worth ₹42,000 crore
PM Modi in UP LIVE Updates: PM will participate in a public programme in UP where he will inaugurate multiple projects worth ₹42,000 crore.