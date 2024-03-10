Narendra Modi UP visit LIVE Updates: The Prime Minister is set to attend a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh where he will inaugurate numerous development initiatives totalling ₹42,000 crore. In a significant boost to the civil aviation sector, the Prime Minister will initiate the groundwork for multiple airport projects nationwide. Additionally, he will unveil 12 new Terminal Buildings at airports including Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Adampur. Furthermore, he will lay the foundation stones for three new Terminal Buildings at Kadapa, Hubballi, and Belagavi Airports....Read More

In Lucknow and Ranchi, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Light House Project (LHP), which has facilitated the construction of over 2000 affordable flats with modern amenities. Previously, similar LHPs were inaugurated by the Prime Minister in Chennai, Rajkot, and Indore.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation 744 rural road projects valued at more than ₹3700 crore, constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. These projects encompass a cumulative length of over 5,400 kilometres of rural roads in Uttar Pradesh, benefiting approximately 59 districts in the state.

Around 2:15 PM, the Prime Minister will arrive in Varanasi and through video conferencing, disburse the first installment under the Mahatari Vandana Yojana in Chhattisgarh.