PM Modi to launch 15 airport projects today. Which are the new terminals?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 15 airport projects, including 12 new terminal buildings, during his visit to Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that the project worth over ₹42,000 crore will be inaugurated. The projects include virtual inaugurations and foundation stone laying for 15 airports nationwide, with a total investment exceeding ₹9,800 crore.

Which new airport projects will be launched?

The new terminal buildings will be introduced at airports in Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Adampur.

Additionally, PM Modi will virtually inaugurate the Gwalior aerodrome's terminal and unveil a statue of Raj Mata Vijayraje Scindia. Scindia noted that this marks the first instance of opening or laying foundation stones for 15 airports in a single day in the last 75 years.

PM Modi's schedule on Sunday

• On Sunday, around noon, the Prime Minister will be part of a public programme, laying the foundation stone for various development projects exceeding ₹42,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

• Later, at approximately 2:15 PM, he will reach Varanasi to disburse the first instalment under the Mahatari Vandana Yojana in Chhattisgarh through video conferencing.

PM Modi's whirlwind campaign

In a whirlwind campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies in three eastern states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and West Bengal.

He also conducted a late-night roadshow in Varanasi, along with offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.