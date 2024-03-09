RJ Raunac on winning National Creators Awards: Told PM Modi we are colleagues, 'You do Mann Ki Baat, I do Fun Ki Baat'

RJ Raunac aka Bauaa recently won an award at the National Digital Creators Award ceremony, where 23 winners were honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across different categories. "It is an absolute honour because national awards for creators have been conducted for the first time. One Lakh Fifty Thousand people were in the nominations (self and by other people), and only 23 people have received the award," he shares, adding, "That too in the most creative category, it is a huge deal. I was nominated by other people, it was very sudden, the timeline was very short between the nomination and winner announcements." RJ Raunac on creators award

"It was a great feeling when honourable Prime Minister gave me the award, I felt honoured. When the anchor announced my name, the first thing he said was, 'Raunac ne RJ word ko famous kardia,' it felt so good to hear that my little contribution made him say such a big thing. I really appreciate it, its so nice to say that," expresses the RJ, sharing details about the proud moment on the stage. "I am the only radio guy who was nominated as a content creator, so it was an honour for the entire radio industry also. I even told him on a lighter note that, 'We are colleagues from the same industry, you do Mann Ki Baat, I do Fun Ki Baat'," he further adds.

Raunac is optimistic for the Gen Z as there will be another edition of the awards next year. "The young generation and upcoming content creators were watching and it was a moment for them also to get inspired from the opportunity we got. Technically, it was also introduced by PM Modi, which is amazing. It was also a great moment to shower the stage with the finest creators of the country," he continues, "PM Modi already announced bigger and better awards for creators in the coming year, so it is a great opportunity for all of us creators. It was the first award ever so its special, but I am sure next year is going to be even better."

"The Prime Minister also pointed out a few categories and pointers where he wanted content creators to focus and create more content on, including technology, mental health, AI, and environment friendly touch points. All these topics are really important in today's world," Raunac shares, spilling beans about the ceremony. "So, next year there will be more categories which will give us more 360 degree or a wider range for content creators. Next time the competition will be tougher with more creators, so this award is already giving me motivation to work harder. The young gen is a major motivation."