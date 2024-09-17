PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for projects worth over 8,000 cr in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects, worth more than ₹8,000 crore, in the railways, road, power, housing and finance sectors in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Ahmedabad on Monday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated India's first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Ahmedabad and Bhuj. He also flagged off several Vande Bharat trains on routes--Nagpur to Secunderabad, Kolhapur to Pune, Agra Cantt to Banaras, Durg to Visakhapatnam, Pune to Hubballi, and the first 20-coach Vande Bharat train from Varanasi to Delhi. Further, he launched the Single Window IT System (SWITS) of the International Financial Services Centres Authority.

Addressing the gathering in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister noted the auspicious occasions of Ganpati Mahotsav and Milad-un-Nabi and various festivals being celebrated all around the country. PM Modi said that during this time of festivities, India's festival of development is also underway, with projects in the sectors of rail, road and metro worth around ₹8,500 crore inaugurated and foundation stones laid.

Terming the inauguration of Namo Bharat Raid Rail as a new star-studded in Gujarat's honour, the Prime Minister said that it will prove to be a new milestone in India's urban connectivity. PM Modi noted that thousands of families are entering their new homes today, while the first installment for thousands of other families has also been released.

He said with belief that these families would spend the upcoming festive period of Navratri, Dussehra, Durga Puja, Dhanteras, and Diwali in their new homes with the same fervour. "I wish you an auspicious Grih Pravesh," PM Modi said. He congratulated the people of Gujarat and India for the development projects of today, especially the women who have now become homeowners.

Expressing pain, PM Modi said that amidst the festive fervour, there have been incessant floods in various parts of Gujarat. He added that it was the first time there was such incessant rain in a short time across the nooks and corners of Gujarat. He condoled the demise of those citizens who lost their lives due to floods. He assured that the Union and state governments were leaving no stone unturned to ensure support and rehabilitation of the affected. He also wished a very speedy recovery to the injured.

"This is my first visit to Gujarat after taking charge as the Prime Minister for the third time," PM Modi said, highlighting that Gujarat is his place of birth, where he learnt all life lessons. He said that the people of Gujarat have showered their love upon him and the feeling is similar to a son returning home only to be rejuvenated with new energy and enthusiasm. He stated that it is his good fortune that the people have come out in such large numbers to bless him.

The Prime Minister expressed the desire of the people of Gujarat, who wished that he paid a visit to the state as early as possible after taking oath for the third time. "It is only natural," the Prime Minister said, "as the people of India have created history by allowing the same government to serve for a record third time after sixty years," noting that it is a significant event in India's democracy.

"It is the same people of Gujarat who sent me to Delhi by pledging the resolve of the nation first," he added. Recalling the guarantee to the people of India during the Lok Sabha elections about taking crucial decisions in the first one hundred days of the government, the Prime Minister said that he has left no stone unturned, be it India or abroad. He said that he dedicated the first 100 days towards formulating policies and making decisions towards public welfare and national interest.

The Prime Minister emphasised that work on projects worth more than ₹15 lakh crore has been started in the last 100 days. Recounting that a promise was made, during the elections, to the country to build 3 crore new houses, PM Modi remarked that work was rapidly progressing in this direction.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that thousands of families from Gujarat who were present at the event had received their pucca houses. He added that thousands of families in Jharkhand too were beneficiaries of new pucca houses.

PM Modi remarked that his government was continuously engaged in providing a better environment to all, be it in villages or the city. He added that the government is spending thousands of crores of rupees, be it for financial help for houses of the urban middle class, be it for the campaign to provide good houses to workers at a reasonable rent, or be it for building special housing for those working in factories or be it for building new hostels in the country for working women.

Recalling the big decision taken regarding the health of the poor and the middle class a few days ago, the Prime Minister reminded of his promise of providing free treatment worth ₹5 lakh to all elderly people above 70 years of age. He said that the sons and daughters of the middle class will not have to worry about the treatment of their parents.

Drawing attention to the significant decisions taken for the employment and self-employment of youth as well as their skill development in the last 100 days, the Prime Minister mentioned the announcement of a special PM package worth ₹2 lakh crore which will benefit more than 4 crore youth. He stated that the government will also pay the first salary for the first job in companies if they hire the youth. He also mentioned increasing the limit of Mudra loans from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh.

Reflecting on the women empowerment initiatives, the Prime Minister recalled the guarantee of creating 3 crore Lakhpati Didis. He informed with satisfaction that their numbers reached 1 crore in the last few years, while 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis have been created in the nation in the first one hundred days of the government. He also touched upon the recent decisions taken by the government in the interest of oilseed farmers so they get a higher price than the increased MSP.

He informed that the duty on import of foreign oil has been increased to encourage farmers who grow crops like soybean and sunflower and also give momentum to becoming 'Atmanirbhar' in edible oil production. He further added that the government has lifted the ban on the export of Basmati rice and onion leading to an increased demand for Indian rice and onion abroad.

PM Modi emphasised that in the last 100 days, dozens of projects related to rail, road, port, airport and metro have been approved. He added that a glimpse of the same was also visible in today's programme. The Prime Minister underlined that the foundation stone of many connectivity-related projects has been laid in Gujarat today.

He further added that he travelled by metro to Gift City station prior to this event. He remarked that many people shared their experiences during the metro ride and everyone was happy with the expansion of Ahmedabad Metro. He further added that within the last 100 days, decisions related to the expansion of the metros have been taken in many cities across the country.

PM Modi highlighted that Namo Bharat Rapid Rail had begun its operations between Ahmedabad and Bhuj. He added that Namo Bharat Rapid Rail would be very convenient to middle-class families who travel from one city to another in the country every day and would greatly benefit those involved in jobs, business and education. PM Modi expressed hope that in the coming days, Namo Bharat Rapid Rail would benefit many people by connecting many cities of the country.

Highlighting that the people of Gujarat understand the value of time, the Prime Minister exclaimed the current time period was the Golden Period or the Amrit Kaal of India. He exhorted the people to make India develop in the next 25 years and Gujarat had a very big role to play in this. PM Modi expressed happiness that Gujarat was becoming a very big hub of manufacturing today and was one of the most well-connected states in India.

Expressing hope, PM Modi declared that the day was not far when Gujarat would give India its first Made-in-India transport aircraft, the C-295. He lauded Gujarat's lead in the Semiconductor Mission as unprecedented. The Prime Minister remarked that there were many universities in Gujarat today ranging across petroleum, forensics and wellness, and there were excellent opportunities in Gujarat for studying every modern subject.

He added that foreign universities were opening their campuses here in Gujarat. He expressed pride that Gujarat was making a splash in the whole world, ranging across culture to agriculture. He added that Gujarat was now exporting crops and grains abroad, which one could never think of and all this was made possible by the tenacity and hard-working nature of the people of Gujarat.

The Prime Minister said that a generation has gone by that dedicated itself to the development of the state and expressed further belief in taking the state to new heights. Reminding about his address from the Red Fort on the quality of products manufactured in India, the Prime Minister urged the people to break away from the mindset that products not being exported are of inferior quality. He expressed the desire for Gujarat to become a beacon of high-quality manufactured products in India and abroad.

The Prime Minister said the way India is working with new resolutions, it is making a mark in the world. PM Modi said representing India on many big platforms in many countries could be seen as India getting so much respect, "Everyone in the world welcomes India and Indians with open arms. Everyone wants to have good relations with India. People of the world look towards India for solutions in times of crisis," the Prime Minister emphasised.

He underlined that the expectations of the world have further increased as the people of India have formed a stable government for the third time in a row. He said that the farmers and the youth are direct beneficiaries of this boost in trust as the demand for skilled youth increases. He further added that an increase in trust increases exports and creates opportunities for foreign investors.

The Prime Minister remarked that while on the one hand, every citizen of the country wanted to become the brand ambassador of India in the whole world by engaging in promoting the strength of their country, there were some people in the country with negativity and doing exactly the opposite. He added that such people were attacking the unity of the country.

PM Modi recalled how Sardar Patel unified India by merging more than 500 princely states. He further added that a certain section of power-hungry people wanted to break India into pieces. PM Modi warned the people of Gujarat to be cautious of such divisive elements and be wary of such people.

The Prime Minister emphasised that India is on the development path and is capable of facing such negative forces boldly. "India has no time to lose now. We have to increase India's credibility and provide every Indian with a life of dignity," the Prime Minister said, underscoring that Gujarat will emerge as a leader in this too. Our every resolution will be fulfilled with the efforts of all of us. "All our resolutions will be fulfilled with Sabka Prayas," PM Modi concluded.