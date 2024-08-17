RRTS project: Namo Bharat’s first station in Meerut to open today

The commuters using the operational 34km of Namo Bharat train services between Sahibabad and Modinagar (north) will now be able to travel further to reach the doorsteps of Meerut district, with the opening of new station on Sunday. HT Image

The NCR transport corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, has decided to open the Meerut (south) station for commuters from August 18, officials said on Saturday, adding that it will add another eight kilometre to the already operational stretch.

To be sure, the 82km-long proposed RRTS project involves operation of Namo Bharat trains that aims to connect three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. A 34km section having eight stations in Ghaziabad is already operational. The latest addition would be the ninth station.

“The Meerut (south) RRTS station will open for passenger operations from August 18 at 2pm. With the addition of this 8km section, a total of 42km of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is now operational, including nine stations from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to Meerut South in Meerut,” the NCRTC said in a statement on Saturday.

Officials said that the maximum fare from Sahibabad to Meerut (south) – the 42 km stretch -- will be ₹110 for passengers travelling in standard coach of Namo Bharat train while it would be ₹220 between the two stations if a passenger travelled in the premium coach.

To be sure, the 34km RRTS section is operational in Ghaziabad with eight stations at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modinagar (south) and Modinagar (north).

A part of this section, a 17km priority section, received its safety approvals in June, 2023. But it opened to the public in October, 2023 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first train from Sahibabad.

Its second 17km section, with three stations at Muradnagar, Modinagar (south) and Modinagar (north), yet again was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video-conferencing this March and made it operational.

The Meerut (south) station was initially projected for opening with the second 17km RRTS section, but some pending works held back its opening.

The eight-kilometre section from Modinagar (north) to Meerut (south) received safety approvals in June. “Now the focus will be to open up sections in Delhi,” said a spokesperson from NCRTC.

The Meerut (south) station holds significance as it takes the Namo Bharat trains to the doorstep of Meerut and may attract more ridership.

Meerut (south) station will have ground, mezzanine, concourse and platform levels. Officials also said that Meerut (south) station will have the largest parking facility in Uttar Pradesh on the RRTS corridor where about 1,200 vehicles can be parked at one time and charging facility for electric-vehicles has also been provided.

The station will feature two parking lots situated at both entrances on both sides of the Delhi Meerut Road.