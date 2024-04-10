PM Modi's ‘1st copyright in corruption’ attack on MK Stalin's DMK in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing it of becoming a company of a family.



“DMK has first copyright on corruption, entire family looting Tamil Nadu,” the prime minister said at a rally in Tamil Nadu's Vellore.



Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Coverage Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the DMK of dividing people over language, region and faith.(X/BJP)

“DMK wants to keep Tamil Nadu trapped in old thinking, old politics, the whole DMK has become a company of a family. Due to DMK's family politics, the youth of Tamil Nadu are not getting a chance to move ahead. There are three main criteria to contest elections from DMK and move ahead in DMK. Three main criteria are-family politics, corruption and anti-Tamil culture,” he added.



"DMK divides people over language, region, faith. DMK knows the day people see through this, it will not get one vote," Modi said.



Continuing his attack, the prime minister said,"There are three main criteria to 'succeed' in DMK: Family politics, Corruption and Anti-Tamil culture."



ALSO READ: Congress, INDIA bloc never speak against other religions, says PM Narendra Modi



The prime minister has been campaigning aggressively in Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, he had led a massive roadshow in state capital Chennai.



“Chennai has won me over! Today's roadshow in this dynamic city will remain a part of my memory forever. The blessings of the people give me strength to keep working hard in your service and to make our nation even more developed. The enthusiasm in Chennai also shows that Tamil Nadu is all set to support NDA in a big way,” Modi had said in a post on X.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK-led opposition alliance had won 38 out of 39 seats in the state.



The BJP is contesting on 23 seats in the state. It is fighting in an alliance with nine other partners including the Pattali Makkal Katchi on 10 seats, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) on three seats, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam, who is contesting as an Independent, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMU), headed by TTV Dhinakaran, on two seats, and the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, Puthiya Needhi Katchi and Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam on one seat each.



The latter three parties are contesting under BJP's banner. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.