Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi in Tamil Nadu, to campaign in support of Annamalai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow with Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief K Annamalai in support of party South Chennai candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in Chennai on Tuesday.

With the Lok Sabha elections nearing, political parties are ramping up their efforts to woo voters, with leaders actively engaging with the public to garner support. PM Narendra Modi's rallies today • Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address two election rallies in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. • PM Modi will address rallies in Vellore and Mettupalayam (Coimbatore) in support of NDA candidates, Soumya Anbumani of ally Pattali Makkal Katchi and BJP state president K Annamalai, respectively....Read More

• Then, PM Modi will fly to Maharashtra's Nagpur for an election rally in the Ramtek constituency in support of the Shiv Sena (ruling Eknath Shinde faction) candidate Raju Parwe.

Tuesday Recap: Political highlights

• Congress MP Rahul Gandhi engaged with women collecting 'mahua' flowers in a forest near Umaria town, Madhya Pradesh, to discuss their issues and challenges.

• Union home minister Amit Shah criticised the Congress, alleging that they promised to establish Muslim Personal Law in India if elected, during a political rally in Assam.

• The Congress party revealed its candidates for six Lok Sabha and 12 legislative assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.

• The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra, consisting of Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP, finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Shiv Sena secured 21 seats, Congress got 17 seats and NCP received 10 seats.

Lok Sabha elections full schedule

• Phase 1- April 19, 2024

• Phase 2- 26 April 2024

• Phase 3-7 May 2024

• Phase 4 - 13 May 2024

• Phase 5 - 20 May 2024

• Phase 6 - 25 May 2024

• Phase 7 - 1 June 2024

• Counting on June 4