Mann Ki Baat highlights: At a time when screen time is increasing, let's make reading books popular, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through Mann Ki Baat, which was the last episode of his monthly radio programme this year.
During the address, PM Modi remembered the chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat and group captain Varun Singh who died in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu earlier this month.
The Prime Minister also lauded the country for standing together amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but urged caution in wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.
In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on November 28, the Prime Minister praised the armed forces ahead of the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.
PM Modi also acknowledged the growing number of start-ups and unicorns in the country. He said India has become home to high valuation start-ups with more than 70 such firms achieving unicorn status and the funds they pulled in from investors within and outside the country was unimaginable till a few years ago.
The first episode of the programme, usually broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, was broadcast on October 3, 2014.
-
Sun, 26 Dec 2021 11:36 AM
PM Modi ends Mann Ki Baat address.
-
Sun, 26 Dec 2021 11:33 AM
Let us keep innovating, doing new things: PM Modi
The next Mann Ki Baat will take place in the year 2022. Let us keep innovating, doing new things and always keep in mind the progress of our nation and the empowerment of our fellow Indians: PM Modi
-
Sun, 26 Dec 2021 11:29 AM
PM Modi lauds startup 'SAAF-Water' for helping people map, identify clean drinking water
'SAAF-Water' is a startup that is helping people map and identify clean drinking water with the help of Artificial Intelligence and IoT which is enabling people to drink clean water with the help of technology: PM Modi
-
Sun, 26 Dec 2021 11:24 AM
Increased curiosity to learn more about Indian culture in current times: PM Modi
Today, there is an increased curiosity to learn more about Indian culture. People from different nations are not just curious to learn but are also helping to promote it further: PM
-
Sun, 26 Dec 2021 11:19 AM
In an era where screen time is increasing, let us also make reading books popular: PM Modi
“Let us make reading more popular. I urge you all to share which books you read this year. This way you will help others make their reading list for 2022,” says PM Modi.
-
Sun, 26 Dec 2021 11:12 AM
PM Modi salutes Captain Varun Singh in Mann Ki Baat address, recalls his letter to school
“Group Captain Varun Singh struggled until his last breath, he was felicitated with Shaurya Chakra in August 2021. He had also written a letter to his school principal & did not forget his roots & learnings. In his letter, he had highlighted his failures & mediocrity,” says PM Modi.
-
Sun, 26 Dec 2021 11:11 AM
PM Modi urges caution amid Omicron scare
"As the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron enters India, we have to be more careful & keep following Covid-19-appropriate behaviour at all times. As we get ready to enter the new year we have to pledge to multiply our efforts to fight Coronavirus," says PM Modi.
-
Sun, 26 Dec 2021 11:08 AM
PM remembers CDS Bipin Rawat who died in IAF chopper crash
PM Modi remembers CDS Bipin Rawat and Group Captain Varun Sigh who died in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.
-
Sun, 26 Dec 2021 11:06 AM
Mann ki Baat is about collective efforts by grassroots level change-makers: PM Modi
“For me, MannKiBaat is not about highlighting the work of the government, which could have been easily done. Instead, it is about collective efforts by grassroots level change-makers,” says PM Modi.
-
Sun, 26 Dec 2021 11:05 AM
India stood together as family amid pandemic, says PM Modi
PM Modi lauds India for standing together as a family amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
-
Sun, 26 Dec 2021 11:00 AM
PM Modi addresses 84th edition of Mann Ki Baat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 84th edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme.
-
Sun, 26 Dec 2021 10:42 AM
PM Modi to address nation through Mann ki Baat shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme Mann Ki Baat shortly. Stay tuned!