Mann Ki Baat highlights: At a time when screen time is increasing, let's make reading books popular, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through Mann Ki Baat, which was the last episode of his monthly radio programme this year.

During the address, PM Modi remembered the chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat and group captain Varun Singh who died in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu earlier this month.

The Prime Minister also lauded the country for standing together amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but urged caution in wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.

In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on November 28, the Prime Minister praised the armed forces ahead of the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

PM Modi also acknowledged the growing number of start-ups and unicorns in the country. He said India has become home to high valuation start-ups with more than 70 such firms achieving unicorn status and the funds they pulled in from investors within and outside the country was unimaginable till a few years ago.

The first episode of the programme, usually broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, was broadcast on October 3, 2014.