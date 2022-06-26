Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi invokes 1975 emergency, says 'it was our democratic mindset that eventually prevailed'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing the 90th episode of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”. A few days back, Modi had urged people to keep sharing ideas for the programme either on MyGov or the NaMo App.

“Glad to have received several inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat scheduled for the 26th. Do keep your ideas coming either on MyGov or the NaMo App,” he tweeted on June 19.

In the 89th episode of Mann Ki Baat on May 29, the Prime Minister spoke on a range of issues- including the country’s start-up sector, the eighth International Yoga Day (held on June 21), and his visit to Japan in May to participate in the second-in person Quad leader’s summit.