Mann Ki Baat Live: PM Modi to address 98th episode shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 98th edition of his monthly radio programme at 11am on Sunday. The 97th episode was aired on January 29, the first this year. In the last episode, Modi had urged the citizens to read about the lives and stories of people who have been conferred with the 'Padma' Awards.

He also drew listeners' attention to the problem of mounting e-waste and the consequences it can have on biodiversity as he said there is a need to create awareness about the safe disposal of gadgets. The prime minister also lauded the country for its efforts to conserve the wetlands and increase their number in the past eight years.