‘Jhooth Ka Bazaar’: PM Modi taunts Rahul over ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a veiled jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, mocking his ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ remark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha in the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)

“Yesterday, someone talked doing 'dil se baat'. Their 'Modi prem' is such that they see Modi even in their dreams. I can understand Congress' problem, they have been launching a failed product repeatedly. The launch fails every time”, PM Modi said during his reply to no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha. ALSO READ: PM Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi on Manipur: They speak of Mother India's death“The launching fails and they harbour hatred for voters. But PR people propagate 'Mohabbat ki dukan'. That is why, people of the country are saying, 'Ye hai loot ki dukan, jhooth ka bazaar'”, the prime minister said. Continuing his jibe at the Congress MP, the prime minister said,"...Kal yahan dil se baat karne ki baat bhi kahi gayi thi. Unke dimag ke haal ko toh desh lambe samay se janta hai. Lekin ab unke dil ka pata bhi chal gaya. Their 'Modi love' is strong that they even dream of Modi. If Modi drinks water while giving speech, they say 'Modi ko paani pila diya'. If I wipe off my sweat when I am out meeting the poor in the scorching sun, they say ‘Dekhiye Modi ko paseena la diya’".ALSO READ: Two 'I's in I.N.D.I.A stand for...: PM Modi says Congress name, symbol ‘stolen’PM Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi comes a day after Union home minister Amit Shah took a similar jibe at the Congress leader. “There is one member in this House who has been launched 13 times in politics. This member failed all 13 times. I have seen one launching when he went to meet a poor lady from Bundelkhand named Kalavati. But what did you", the minister had said in Lok Sabha.

