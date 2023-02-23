PM Narendra Modi to address 12 post-budget webinars beginning today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at 12 post-budget webinars beginning today.

The webinar will also be streamed live on the YouTube channel of the department of defence production. (Twitter | Narendra Modi)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The webinars will continue till March 11, organised to build on the ‘Saptarishi’ priorities as outlined in this year’s union budget, ministry of finance said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The date of the budget was preponed to February 1 so that ministries and departments get sufficient time for utilisation of the funds on the ground before the onset of monsoons”, the statement read.

The series was started in 2021 with the idea of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (people’s participation), which implies the role of the collective in implementing policies.

“In the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, the programmes have been designed to promote large-scale public involvement in all the events, so that the citizens can take inspiration from our national heroes and carry forward the great ideals that they stood for,” the ministry of home affairs said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read:Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport on February 27

The schedule of webinar begins February 23 with ‘Green Growth’, followed by ‘Agriculture and Cooperatives, ‘Harnessing Youth power Skilling and Education’ and others, till March 11, as the agenda ends with ‘PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS).

The webinar will also be streamed live on the YouTube channel of the department of defence production.

During union budget presentation, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined ‘Saptrishi’ priorities for the financial year 2023-24, listing Saptarishi (seven priorities) to guide the country through the Amrit Kaal, the 25-year journey towards its centenary as a modern nation.

The package will include financial support, skill training, digital, green techniques, brand promotion, digital payment, social security, among others, the finance minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The seven priorities are, Inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and the financial sector.

In a video address, PM Modi lauded the 2023 budget and said, “First budget of Amrit Kaal will build a strong foundation for building a developed India. This budget will fulfil dreams of aspirational society including poor people, middle-class people, and farmers.”

The webinar will have six breakout sessions covering both energy and non-energy components of Green Growth.

Stakeholders attending these webinars will contribute through suggestions for better implementation of budgetary announcements.

The union budget has envisaged a number of projects and initiatives spread across various sectors and ministries namely Green Hydrogen Mission, Energy Transition, Energy Storage Projects, Renewable Energy Evacuation, Green Credit Program, PM-PRANAM, GOBARdhan Scheme, Bhartiya Prakritik Kheti Bio-Input Resource Centres, MISHTI, Amrit Dharohar, Coastal Shipping and Vehicle Replacement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Each post-budget webinar will have three sessions. It will start with a plenary opening session which will be addressed by the Prime Minister.