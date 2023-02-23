Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport on February 27

Karnataka: PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport on February 27

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Feb 23, 2023 09:02 AM IST

The greenfield domestic airport at Sogane in Shivamogga district has been constructed under the Centre's UDAN scheme aimed to make air travel affordable to all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga airport, the dream project of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Central Committee Member BS Yediyurappa, on February 27.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special flight will be the first to land at the airport on the inauguration day. (ANI/PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special flight will be the first to land at the airport on the inauguration day. (ANI/PIB)

The well-equipped airport is situated on 662.38 acres of land, and apart from the runway, terminal building, ATC tower, and fire station building, it has a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall.

READ | Farmers protest Shivamogga airport inauguration

The greenfield domestic airport at Sogane in Shivamogga district has been constructed under the Centre's UDAN scheme aimed to make air travel affordable to all.

BY Raghavendra, MP from Shivamogga, also the son of Yediyurappa, on Tuesday said that PM Modi will inaugurate the Shivamogga airport on February 27, and his special flight will be the first to land at the airport on the inauguration day

READ | Shivamogga airport to be named after Kuvempu: BSY

Sharing the information on his Twitter handle with the video clip of the aircraft landing at the airport, Shivamogga MP said, "The first trial flight lands at Shivamogga. Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji to inaugurate the Shivamogga Airport on Feb 27 by landing on this newly constructed Airport. Come, let us all be a part of this historic moment."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi pm modi shivamogga + 1 more
narendra modi pm modi shivamogga
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out