PM Modi to launch 12k crore projects in UP, flag off 2 Vande Bharat trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gorakhpur and Varanasi on Friday and attend various programmes, flag off two Vande Bharat trains and launch development projects worth ₹12,100 crore in the two eastern Uttar Pradesh districts, people familiar with the matter said.

PM Narendra Modi is set to attend a “tiffin meeting” with the BJP workers in Varanasi.

In Varanasi, which is the parliamentary constituency of Modi, he will attend a “tiffin meeting” with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, giving them a lesson in strengthening the party organisation at the booth level ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In Gorakhpur, Modi will attend the closing ceremony of Gita Press centenary celebrations in the afternoon.

“We have made all preparations to welcome PM Narendra Modi,” Gita Press manager Lal Mani Tiwari said. “We will take him on a tour of the Lila Chitra Mandir that depicts stories of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva and a picture of Mahatma Gandhi.”

The PM’s visit comes weeks after the Union government announced its decision to confer Gandhi Peace Prize-2021 on the publisher of religious books, for its contribution towards social, economic and political change.

The prime minister will also flag off two semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains and lay the foundation stone for remodelling of the Gorakhpur railway station at an estimated cost of ₹498 crore. Modi will also inaugurate 125-km electrified railway tracks between Bhatni and Aurihar.

In his Lok Sabha constituency, Modi will launch 29 development projects worth ₹12,110 crore and address a public meeting at Wazidpur, which is likely to be attended by around 50,000 people, according to a party functionary.

“PM Modi will inaugurate 19 projects worth over ₹10,720 crore and lay foundation of 10 projects worth over ₹1,389 crore,” BJP’s Kashi region president Dilip Singh Patel said. “He will also interact with 20 beneficiaries of various schemes.” He will also hold a meeting of 120 BJP office-bearers and workers at DLW guest house, Patel added.

Modi will inaugurate Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Junction-Son Nagar dedicated freight corridor, built at a cost of over ₹6,760 crore, which will facilitate faster and efficient movement of goods. He will also dedicate to the nation three railway lines — Ghazipur city-Aunrihar, Aunrihar-Jaunpur, and Bhatni-Aunrihar — where electrification has been done at a cost of over ₹990 crore. This will mark the completion of 100% electrification of railway lines in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, the PM will distribute loans under PM SVANidhi, hand over keys of houses built under PM Awas Yojana-Rural and distribute Ayushman Bharat cards to beneficiaries of the three schemes in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, authorities in both the eastern Uttar Pradesh districts have made elaborate security arrangements for the PM’s visit.

