PM Modi US visit LIVE Updates: Looking forward to meet US V-P Kamala Harris to discuss global issues, says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a three-day visit to the United States on Wednesday to address a meeting of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He will also participate in the QUAD Leaders' Summit and hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House during the trip.
People familiar with developments have told Hindustan Times Modi would leave for the US at 11am on Wednesday. The PM will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that would comprise external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.
Also Read| 'Occasion to strengthen strategic ties': PM Modi before leaving for US
Speaking to news agency ANI, foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla said the meeting between Modi and Biden on September 24 will focus on the present regional security situation following the recent developments in Afghanistan. As part of the Quad Leaders' Summit to be hosted by Biden, interactions will be held among Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga, besides Modi.
Also Read| At UNGA, Biden says ‘future’ belongs to those who allow people to ‘breathe free’
On September 25, he will address the UNGA session, where he will dwell on issues like global efforts to combat the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, climate change and cross-border terrorism among others.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 22 Sep 2021 11:08 AM
Looking forward to meet US V-P Harris to discuss global issues, says Modi
Prime Minister Modi also said on Wednesday the he is looking forward to meet United States Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss global issues and explore ideas for cooperation between India and the US.
-
Wed, 22 Sep 2021 10:49 AM
‘Visit an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with US’: PM Modi
Modi also said on Wednesday that his three-day trip to the United States will be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, consolidate relations with Japan and Australia - and take forward 'our' collaboration on important global issues.
-
Wed, 22 Sep 2021 10:46 AM
‘Will discuss regional, global issues with Biden’: PM before leaving for US
Moments before leaving for the United States, Prime Minister Modi said on Wednesday that he will exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest with US President Joe Biden.
-
Wed, 22 Sep 2021 10:37 AM
PM Modi to leave for United States at 11am
People familiar with developments have told Hindustan Times Modi would leave for the US at 11am on Wednesday. The PM will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that would comprise external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.