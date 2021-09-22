PM Modi US visit LIVE Updates: Looking forward to meet US V-P Kamala Harris to discuss global issues, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a three-day visit to the United States on Wednesday to address a meeting of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He will also participate in the QUAD Leaders' Summit and hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House during the trip.

People familiar with developments have told Hindustan Times Modi would leave for the US at 11am on Wednesday. The PM will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that would comprise external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Speaking to news agency ANI, foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla said the meeting between Modi and Biden on September 24 will focus on the present regional security situation following the recent developments in Afghanistan. As part of the Quad Leaders' Summit to be hosted by Biden, interactions will be held among Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga, besides Modi.

On September 25, he will address the UNGA session, where he will dwell on issues like global efforts to combat the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, climate change and cross-border terrorism among others.