Live updates: PM Modi to meet US president Joe Biden on Friday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day tour to the United States, his first official visit to the country since the Democrats took charge. Modi has already met vice-president Kamala Harris, Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison, and the CEOs of a number of leading multi-national companies. The Prime Minister's Washington trip will now be capped by a meeting with US president Joe Biden at the White House on Friday. Both the leaders are also scheduled to hold a “Quad” summit to mull over key issues in the Indo-Pacific region.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 05:46 AM
PM Modi, US vice-president Kamala Harris discuss shared concerns on democracy, climate change, and the Indo-Pacific
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US vice-president Kamala Harris on Thursday and stressed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region at a time when the United States is trying to solidify its pivot toward Asia and strengthen ties with allies to take on China's growing influence in the region.
The meeting was also a celebratory moment for the four-million-strong Indian diaspora in the United States and Indians back home who take pride in Harris's Indian roots and her ascent.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 05:32 AM
Why PM Modi ‘specially invited’ Kamala Harris to visit India after her ‘historic win’ as US VP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States vice-president Kamala Harris at the White House during his trip. The two addressed the media before holding bilateral talks. Modi hailed Harris' ‘historic’ electoral victory which saw her become America's first female vice-president, also the first woman of colour to hold the office.
Fri, 24 Sep 2021 05:24 AM
Tête-à-tête between PM Modi and US vice-president Kamala Harris ahead of delegation-level talks