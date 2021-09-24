Meenakari chess set, copy of old notifications: What PM Modi gifted to Kamala Harris, other Quad leaders

With a hint of Kashi and nostalgia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during their first in-person meeting as part of the US visit, gifted US Vice President Kamala Harris a copy of old notifications in a handcrafted wooden frame, related to her grandfather, who was a senior Indian government officer, along with a 'meenakari' chess set, government officials said on Friday.

"In a very touching gesture, PM Modi presented Vice President Harris a copy of old notifications related to her grandfather, Shri PV Gopalan, in a wooden handicraft frame. P V Gopalan was a senior and respected government officer who served in various positions," a government source told PTI.

Gulabi meenakari chess set gifted to US Vice President Kamala Harris by PM Modi(ANI)

Modi also gifted Harris a 'gulabi meenakari' chess set, the craft of which is closely associated with Kashi or Varanasi, one of the oldest cities of the world and the prime minister's Lok Sabha constituency.

Each piece on this particular chess set is remarkably handcrafted, officials said. The bright colours reflect the vibrancy of Varanasi, they added.

During their discussions at the White House, Prime Minister Modi described India and America as "natural partners" as the two leaders decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy and in the Indo-Pacific, according to the joint statement.

Besides meeting Harris, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral meetings with Suga and Morrison on Thursday and presented special gifts to them.

To Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, PM Modi gifted a 'silver gulabi meenakari ship', while Japanese Premier Yoshihide Suga was gifted a sandalwood Buddha statue.

The ship gifted to Morrison is also distinctly handcrafted and its brightness reflects Varanasi's dynamism, officials said. Meanwhile, Buddhism plays a big role in bringing India and Japan together. The thoughts and ideas of Lord Buddha reverberate far and wide in Japan.

Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday on an official visit to the US during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden, attend the maiden in-person Quad summit and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.