PM to begin two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana on Nov 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on November 11 and 12 to launch a series of developmental projects in the two Telugu states.

According to the itinerary released by the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday, the Prime Minister will arrive at Visakhapatnam by a special aircraft at 7.25 pm on November 11 and would straightway proceed to Chola suite of Eastern Naval Command for the night halt.

At around 10.30 am on November 12, Modi would launch various projects at an event to be held at Andhra University Engineering College grounds. State chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials would be present at the event.

Later, the Prime Minister would also address a public meeting from the same venue, before leaving for Hyderabad at around 12.05 pm.

The Prime Minister will launch works for a slew of projects worth ₹10,842 crore. Some of the projects include: works for railway re-development project ( ₹460 crore), modernisation of fishing harbour ( ₹152 crore), widening of road between Sheela Nagar and Convent Junction ( ₹566 crore), laying of GAIL pipeline from Srikakulam to Angul ( ₹2,658 crore), road expansion between Ichapuram and Paralakhemundi ( ₹211 crore), ONGC field development project in Eastern offshore ( ₹2,917 crore) and AP section of Visakhapatnam-Raipur greenfield economic corridor ( ₹3,778 crore).

The state government, under the aegis of YSR Congress party general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijay Sai Reddy, is making arrangements for mobilisation of crowds for Modi’s public meeting. “The chief minister is likely to pitch for establishment of three capitals for the state with executive capital at Visakhapatnam during the Prime Minister’s visit and seek the Central assistance for the same,” a YSRCP leader said on condition of anonymity.

From Visakhapatnam, Modi will fly down to Begumpet airport in Hyderabad from where he would go to Ramagundam in Peddapalli district in a chopper. He will dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant to the nation at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in the NTPC township in Ramagundam

According to a tentative schedule, after the RFCL event, Modi is expected to inaugurate the newly laid 54-km railway line between Kothagudem (Bhadrachalam Road) and Sattupalli, which was operationalised in May this year. He may also lay the foundation stone for for three expansion works on Sironcha-Mahadevpur, Bodhan-Bhainsa and Medak-Elkaturthi sections of the National Highways.

