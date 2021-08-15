PM wishes India on I-Day, says ‘may this year bring new energy, consciousness’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to the citizens of India as the country is observing the 75th Independence Day this year. "Greetings to you all on Independence Day. Wishing you all a very Happy 75th Independence Day. May this year of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' infuse new energy and consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!" PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort in New Delhi as he will hoist the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the 17th-century monument.

Also read | ‘Happy Independence Day, India!’: Google honours dance forms with unique doodle

India is marking its 75th Independence Day as ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'' and the government is organising a series of events across the country.

Security has been tightened in the national capital for the 75th Independence Day celebrations with counter-drone technology deployed in sensitive areas. Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory for the Independence Day function at Red Fort to ensure the safe and smooth flow of vehicles across the city.

Also read | Independence Day 2021: Here's the list of 144 gallantry awards announced

Meanwhile, farmers have proposed a tractor parade in the Capital on Independence Day against the three farm laws. "Around 5,000 vehicles and 20,000 farmers will take part in the parade on Sunday. We are ready for the protest. Our protest is against the three farm laws. Women are leading this protest. We want to show the government that we are not broken. The protest is on," a farmer told ANI.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that they have sealed Delhi's borders and have been talking to farmers' leaders.