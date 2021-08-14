Mi-17 choppers, Neeraj Chopra to be highlight of I-Day celebrations

Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters are set to make an appearance at the Independence Day celebrations on Sunday after a gap of 24 years. Two Mi-17 V5 helicopters will shower petals on the venue as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag, the defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The IAF’s Su-30s, Mi-8s and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team took part in the 1997 celebrations to mark the 50th Independence Day. The country is now celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, marking the 75th year of Independence.

Another highlight of the celebrations will be javelin star Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who won India’s first gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics and is among the invitees.

“Around 240 Olympians, support staff and SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to grace the Gyan Path in front of the Red Fort. In Tokyo, India recorded its best-ever medal haul in the Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals — one gold, two silver and four bronze,” the ministry said in a preview of the celebrations.

The PM will hoist the national flag and deliver his customary address to the nation on Sunday. Lt Commander P Priyambada Sahoo will assist the PM in hoisting the flag. The ceremony will be synchronised with a 21-gun salute fired by gunners of the 2233 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

Modi launched “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” from the Sabarmati Ashram at Ahmedabad in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.

Before hoisting the flag, the PM will inspect the customary guard of honour at the Red Fort. “The guard of honour contingent for the PM will consist of one officer and 20 men each from the army, navy, air force and Delhi Police,” the statement said.

After inspecting the guard of honour, the PM will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort, where he will be greeted by defence minister Rajnath Singh, chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, army chief General MM Naravane, navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

The General Officer Commanding, HQs Delhi Area, will conduct the PM to the dais to hoist the flag. The National Flag Guard consisting of five officers and 130 men from the army, navy, air force and Delhi Police will present the ‘Rashtriya Salute’ when the PM hoists the flag.

Covid-19 warriors will also attend the celebrations. “To honour the Corona warriors who played a vital role in fighting the invisible enemy, Covid-19, a separate block on the south side of the ramparts has been created,” the statement said.